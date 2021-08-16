Cancel
Carlos Carrasco crumbles again in Mets’ loss to Dodgers

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Carlos Carrasco, this feels like the end of spring training. It sure looked like it Sunday night, as he was tattooed in his second consecutive poor performance. The veteran right-hander, who missed the first four months of the season with a torn right hamstring, was supposed to provide a jolt to the Jacob deGrom-less starting rotation. But, so far, he has not produced results anywhere close to the kind of quality innings the Mets had hoped for from the 34-year-old.

