Grand Traverse Area Remains In Marijuana (Legal) Fog

Nearly three years after Michigan voters approved a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana, communities in the Grand Traverse region remain the state's most unsettled regarding how to allow non-medical cannabis operations. In the City of Traverse City, a lawsuit continues to stall the adoption of an adult-use ordinance. In Garfield and Acme townships, trustees are considering new ordinances to allow some recreational marijuana businesses. And in Whitewater Township, a contentious debate over whether or not to permit recreational marijuana cultivation facilities resulted in a last-minute election cancellation.