Businesses applauded for compliance in underage alcohol sting

BARBOURSVILLE — A business that serves alcohol to minors could quickly be punished, but those that follow the law are rarely applauded. That’s why staff from the Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP), an initiative of United Way of the River Cities, three youth from the PEP program and a representative from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department teamed up Thursday to visit eight businesses throughout Cabell County to celebrate their compliance with laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol to underage buyers during a June 12 compliance check.