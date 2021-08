Both fields make programmers, but exactly which field makes outstanding programmers?. A programmer is a person who can design, develop, debug, and maintain software systems. There are many programming-related career options: web application development, mobile application development, and desktop application development. Also, some programmers often work with developer tools or services that other programmers can use. Anyone can indeed become a programmer by learning programming principles and coding with a particular programming language. Every programmer has a unique skill-set and various skill levels. Every programmer is trying to upgrade their skill-sets and is striving to become outstanding programmers who can solve complex software engineering problems with better solutions.