A common question that I get from agents and teams is how to get that competitive edge—an advantage over others in their market. This is a loaded question because so much can depend on what kind of edge you are looking to have and who the competitors are in your market. However, I think the most important thing to focus on is getting your houses in order. What I mean is, to get that advantage that you are looking for, you need to make sure that your processes and systems are in order or that you even have processes and systems. To get anywhere in your market or grow your team, then you need to have a great foundation.