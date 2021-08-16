Pandemic Does Little to Slow Recruitment
What’s it like recruiting businesses to Florida during a pandemic? Officials at the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County report there’s been a surprising number of inquiries from companies almost since the beginning. Erin Silk, who was just promoted to be the EDC’s vice president of Business Development Services, says the tax environment has remained a lure, and the reluctance to maintain strict lockdowns compared to other states also played a role.www.srqmagazine.com
