Reyes has gone 0-for-13 with four walks in his last four games. Reyes was hot prior to sitting out last Friday's game versus the Tigers. Since then, the designated hitter has seen his average tumble from .275 to .261 during the slump. He's still carrying an .873 OPS with 20 home runs, 53 RBI, 38 runs scored and three stolen bases through 286 plate appearances. The 26-year-old has also gone 12 games without a homer, but it's tough to keep the slugger quiet for long.