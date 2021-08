Oceanside is having a resurgence thanks to new development that’s happened over the past few years. The growth has brought in game-changing beachfront staycation hotels, kid-friendly eateries, markets, art walks, and an influx of cute retail shops. What you expect to find from the North County city, like the pier and the beachside playground, is still there, but it’s the unexpected that will make you eager to plan a special trip to the once isolated military town. Whether you check out the old or the new spots (or mix in a little of both), spending a day or weekend in Oceanside is an adventure. Read on for everything you need to plan your next day (or weekend!) trip.