Energy Industry

Guest column/Carbon capture can't save us

 6 days ago

The AFL-CIO and Energy Futures, a think-tank led by former Secretary of Energy, Ernest Moniz, have formed a new group, called the Labor Energy Partnership. They are proposing that the Ohio River Valley become a storage hub for fossil-fuel generated hydrogen and carbon dioxide using carbon capture storage technology. Some...

Energy Industry

New Mexico Drilling Permits Skyrocketed Under Trump, State’s Climate Future at Risk

Over the past four years, oil and gas producers have applied for more than 10,000 permits to drill for oil and gas on federal land in New Mexico. Recent data provided to Capital & Main by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) shows that Applications for Permit to Drill (APDs) slowly rose quarter by quarter from 2017 through the start of 2020, then more than doubled in the last half of the year. And just a few companies are behind the jump.
Energy Industry

Your turn: A turning point on fossil fuel production

May 26, 2021 was a trifecta for climate activists working for disinvestment from fossil fuels and reinvestment in renewable energy. Dissident Exxon Mobil shareholders won a stunning victory at the annual meeting, opposing four of management’s proposed candidates and winning three seats on the company’s Board for candidates supporting transition to renewable energy.
Energy Industry
Grist

Report: Oil companies are burning off natural gas — and leaving regulators in the dark

Billions of cubic feet of natural gas are burned off in U.S. oil and gas fields every year, wasting the fossil fuel and emitting greenhouse gases without actually generating energy. In Texas alone, state regulators have permitted companies to burn more than a million cubic feet of gas every day since 2019. Combined, that would be enough natural gas to supply 15 million homes’ annual gas needs.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Letter: Carbon capture is missing the point

To: Earthlings, especially those in a province called DAKOTA EL NORTE. You certainly are the most creative –- and sometimes insolent -– species I have placed on Earth. But your current scheme takes the prize: “Carbon Capture and Sequestration." Listen: I devised a perfect CC&S system millions of years ago: the coal you plan to burn contains the carbon from my technology. My technique has many more dimensions and benefits than your tortured efforts. It not only captures the carbon; it also holds the soil and helps purify water systems; provides shade, shelter and food for millions of species, such as berries for birds and fruits and nuts suited to humans (delicate creatures that you are!). Houses, sculpture and furniture are cleverly designed from my system. It is self-reproducing through my own ingenious methods (no huge machines or laborious scientific methods needed, though intelligence, and some sweat equity are crucial to keep my system reproducing). My system also provides stunning beauty –- a feature most appreciated by your somewhat intelligent species. Better-informed folks already know my system helps reduce crime in urban areas. A few of you (thanks!) have produced poetry, music, scientific books, and other creations in honor of my CC&S system. In English you call it TREES.
Environment

Citizens' Climate Lobby: Replacing natural gas with hydrogen

Whether you are a climate change believer or denier, it’s clear that our planet is in the throes of worsening storms, heat waves, and sea level rise. The Aug. 9 report from The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) adds context to these observations. Climate change is already affecting every region on earth in multiple ways (and) the changes we experience will increase with additional warming, they say.
POLITICO

A Texas-sized methane problem

With help from Ben Lefebvre, Gavin Bade and Kelsey Tamborrino. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Energy Industry

The new alchemy in carbon neutrality: Turning water into ammonia with only renewable energy

The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM), an institution under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Science and ICT, has developed an innovative process that uses renewable energy to produce ammonia at room temperature and normal pressure. This technology is expected to dramatically contribute to achieving carbon neutrality in the future, through the development of an ammonia production process that produces zero carbon emissions.
Energy Industry

Letter: Cost of Green Energy is Lower than Gas & Coal Cost

I am disappointed in the lack of balance presented in the article by David Wichner, Star business writer, in "The Cost of Green Energy," August 14th. The article is one-sided. It does not make any logical sense. Green energy has become cheaper than the old 20th Century gas and coal options.
Energy Industry

Utilities jump into hydrogen market with vastly different goals

• Major utilities are increasingly considering how hydrogen will fit into their future, with some exploring its potential for energy storage, electricity generation, and as a zero-carbon fuel. (Utility Dive) • The head of a U.K. hydrogen and fuel cell association resigns, saying he can no longer advocate in good...
Energy Industry

Higher Carbon Prices Driving Greater Interest In Carbon Capture Technology

We know we have to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere if we want to prevent the Earth from getting too hot for human habitation. Carbon capture may be one way of doing that, but the technology is expensive — about $120 a ton — and doesn’t work very well. It may be a decade or more before carbon capture is commercially viable, but as more countries put a price on carbon, things are getting to the point where it might be possible to make carbon capture profitable.
Lockhaven Express

Carbon capture technology

We are so busy dumping carbon into the atmosphere. What we haven’t yet come to realize is that for every dollar gained by burning of fossil fuel, our children and grandchildren will pay a hundred to pump it back into the ground. Carbon Capture technology exists now but only in...
holtvilletribune.com

GUEST COLUMN: The Price of Unpreparedness

In the summer of 2020, extreme heat and soaring demands for electricity combined with insufficient power supplies left California with rolling blackouts across the state. On a record-setting 121-degree afternoon on Sept. 5, 2020, IID was affected by this statewide phenomenon when power expected for delivery from outside the IID service area never came through. This meant that IID was unexpectedly left without the energy necessary to serve all of its customer needs. As an emergency measure, areas were taken offline to balance limited supply with heightened demand to avoid a snowball effect of regional rolling outages.
Energy Industry
MyChesCo

H2-CCS Network Captures Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Sequestration Opportunities

PENN VALLEY, PA — The energy industry is experiencing radical change as companies adjust business models to address climate change, emissions and ESG. New startups are emerging creating niches that are becoming billion-dollar market segments overnight. These are all coalescing with the federal government, Wall Street and environmentalists around hydrogen generation and carbon capture sequestration. The formula results in in trillions of dollars in spending over the next decades.
Juneau Empire

Opinion: Carbon capture and Southeast Alaska

Juneau is a great community with a wide range of viewpoints on everything, we all love the environment, we are conscious about climate change and want to contribute to the solution of lowering carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in the atmosphere. With wildfires burning millions of acres of forest worldwide, the challenge of slowing climate change is becoming increasingly difficult. We need bold new ideas on forest management, they are our only way to slow climate change.
Posted by
The Conversation UK

Trees can’t save us from climate change – but society will always depend on forests – podcast

This episode of The Conversation’s In Depth Out Loud podcast explores why there aren’t enough trees to offset society’s carbon emissions – and there never will be. You can read the text version of this in-depth article here. The audio version is read by Jane Wing in partnership with Noa, News Over Audio. You can listen to more articles from The Conversation, for free, on the Noa app.
Energy Industry

Methane emissions from oil and gas are even worse than previously thought

(CBS MONEYWATCH) — Recent research indicates that the fossil fuel industry is responsible for far more methane than previously believed. Experts say slashing methane emissions is essential to staving off the worst effects of global warming, with the United Nations calling it “the strongest lever we have to slow climate change.” Yet a new analysis of satellite data shows that fossil fuel companies — which contribute up to half of human-caused methane emissions around the globe — are falling far short of their pledges to eliminate the environmentally destructive hydrocarbon.
Energy Industry

Hydrogen could fuel U.S. energy transition. But is it safe?

Lynn Rigsbee was sitting on her couch on a Tuesday morning last year when an explosion knocked her to the floor. The blast came from a hydrogen plant a few hundred feet from her house in Long View, N.C., northwest of Charlotte. It broke doors loose from deadbolts, shattered windows and blasted a hole through her roof.
Posted by
Panhandle Post

Climate impact of coal sales from US lands scrutinized

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials have launched a review of climate damage from coal mining on public lands as the Biden administration expands scrutiny of government fossil fuel sales that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. Interior Department officials said Thursday that their review also will look at whether companies...

