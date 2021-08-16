Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Making it to go

heraldstaronline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCecelia Parrish, standing, and Carol Village, seated, served up containers of haluski during St. Thomas Episcopal Church’s annual Peach Festival Saturday. The cabbage and noodles were among many items — including peach shortcakes, roast beef and pulled pork sandwiches and assorted baked goods — prepared for takeout.

www.heraldstaronline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulled Pork#Episcopal Church#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesCentral Illinois Proud

In The Kitchen | Herb ‘N Feta Watermelon Salad

Enjoy this fresh dish with a twist of sweet and savory on a hot summer day!. 10 cups cubed fresh watermelon (about 1 small watermelon) Pour and seal the almonds into a small plastic bag. Use a rolling pin or mason jar to crush the almonds into fine bits. Place almonds in a small skillet and roast for 4-5 minutes on medium heat until fragrant.
Food & Drinksshepherdexpress.com

Dill Salad - Creamy!

It’s a noun. It’s a verb. It’s a way of life. “Creamy,” said my friend Luci Brieger, when I asked how her summer was going. Creamy has many meanings at her farm Lifeline Produce in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley, all of them good, all of them rooted in Luci’s creamy salad dressing, aka “Creamy,” which tastes like what might happen if Caesar dressing had a love child with a bottle of ranch.
RecipesLawrence County Record

Mexican Casserole

Crush the chips in the bottom of a greast 13x9 baking dish. Brown the hamburger and drain. Combine the hamburger, soup, beans, diced tomatoes, and one cup of the cheese. Pour into the greased baking dish. Top with the remaining one cup of cheese and the crushed corn chips. Bake...
Recipesprincesspinkygirl.com

Breakfast Bundt Cake

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This Breakfast Bundt Cake recipe is a new way to make a delicious and savory breakfast. The combination of eggs, potatoes, cheese, ham, and veggies cooked in a bundt cake pan makes for an easy breakfast dish that looks so beautiful. Perfect for a brunch or potluck!
Mingo Junction, OHheraldstaronline.com

‘Go be loved’

MINGO JUNCTION — The Bay Six Project has a name that explains its overall mission — meeting the “basics,” the practical needs for people of all ages. Co-founder Bobby Westfall and his wife, Stacy, run the 501(c)3 nonprofit and are preparing for a five-year anniversary celebration of Bay Six: Mingo at 618 Commercial St. and the grand opening of Bay Six: Follansbee on Oct. 2 and 3.
RecipesFood52

Misugaru Milkshake

As a pastry chef, I still crave dessert—but I don’t always want to bake, which can feel like an extension of work. When I’m hankering for a treat (something quick, please), my mind turns to this creamy, just-sweet-enough shake. It hits the spot, comes together in under five minutes, and incorporates one of my favorite ingredients: misugaru. Misugaru is a Korean roasted mixed grain powder with a wonderfully earthy, almost nutty flavor. The exact blend and ratio of grains differ by brand, but may include a combination of ingredients like barley, rice, corn, white bean, sweet rice, brown rice, black rice, black bean, and millet. Packed with protein and nutrients, misugaru is often shaken or blended with water or milk and a sweetener like honey, topped off with ice, and enjoyed as a filling drink or meal replacement. I’ve found that the versatile powder can also shine in more unconventional applications like cake glazes and cookie dough. Store misugaru in the freezer to preserve freshness. In this decidedly more indulgent shake, I pair misugaru with cinnamon, which complements the multigrain powder’s nutty notes without taking center stage. Maple syrup adds a mellow sweetness, and vanilla ice cream, in tandem with oat milk, gives the drink a lovely, rounded richness. The result is creamy but also refreshing, and showcases misugaru in all its glory.
Pet ServicesThrillist

Dog foods recalled nationwide: is your brand on this list?

For not the first time this year, dog food is being recalled due to potential contamination that could be a serious risk for your pup. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice from Sunshine Mills on July 29. The company's products have "potentially elevated levels of aflatoxin," which is a by-product of the growth of Aspergillus flavus. It can be bad for your pets if consumed in a large quantity, the company says. For dogs, that's a big deal since the dog food in the cupboard is usually their primary source of nutrition.
Recipesskinnytaste.com

Sausage Pepper and Onion Stromboli (Stuffed Sausage Bread)

7 7 7 SP 272 Cals 12.5 Protein 43.5 Carbs 5.5 Fats 0. Sausage, Pepper and Onion Stromboli (Stuffed Sausage Bread) stuffed with Italian chicken sausage, peppers, onions, pomodoro and mozzarella. Sausage Pepper and Onion Stromboli. This sausage and pepper bread is basically a stuffed, rolled pizza. It’s so delicious...
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Kiwanis taking orders for roses

STEUBENVILLE — The motivation to buy a dozen roses needn’t be limited to a romantic gesture. It can be a way to say thank you, you’re appreciated, thinking of you, hope you have a great day or I’m sorry. Or just get a dozen for yourself and enjoy their beauty, encouraged members of the Steubenville Kiwanis Club, who have launched their annual fundraiser, taking orders now through Sept. 17.
Food & Drinksbeezzly.com

How to Cook Frozen Potstickers In The Oven?

Potstickers are great when we need to eat something quickly if hungry or when unexpected guests arrive and we simply have no time for cooking. However, not everyone might appreciate the traditional way of cooking them which involves frying these dumplings in a pan. So if you are a bit...
RecipesBon Appétit

When I Go Nuts at the Farmers Market, I Make Catalàn Escalivada

The only thing better than a good recipe? When something’s so easy to make that you don’t even need one. Welcome to It’s That Simple, a column where we talk you through the process of making the dishes and drinks we can make with our eyes closed. My husband rolls...
RecipesKUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - French Onion Soup

Simple and delicious, this French onion soup will be a crowd pleaser!. 1 bunch finely chopped parsley or 2 tbsp dry parsley. 1) Heat a large pot on the stove and add the olive oil and onion slices. Sauté the onions for about 10 minutes or until they are caramelized.
Kidsnewfolks.com

4 ways to make going back to school fun for kids

Summer is winding down, and the kids heading back to school are probably nervous about going back, but also sad that their summer vacation is over. It’s up to parents to make the transition a little easier and smoother. Making sure they get a good quality education is important, but so is their mental health. They may have some jitters about going back, but it’s easy to create some back-to-school fun that will get them in the school spirit in no time at all.
Recipesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Loaded Buffalo Chicken Baked Potato Salad

Holy cow, this is a unique potato salad recipe. Like Crystal says, it's a cross between Buffalo chicken wings and loaded baked potatoes. Super creamy, it has a great kick from the wing sauce. We loved all the extra toppings. Red pepper adds a pop of sweetness. Onions give the potato salad a savory flavor. Bacon adds a touch of smokiness. There are tons of fantastic flavors in this potato salad. A must make for a tailgate but would be delicious at a cookout too.
Jefferson County, OHheraldstaronline.com

Keeping fairgoers fed

Gather Catering is providing food at one of the venues at the Jefferson County Fair. They are located in the former 4-H Kitchen, where sit-and-dine food is provided and air conditioning is on when the weather is sweltering. They provide chicken dinners and had grilled pork chop dinners at the start of the week. They offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and in-between meal items. In the kitchen are, front, from left, Andrea Martin, Tina Martin and Barbara Baird; and back, interim Wintersville Mayor Robert Martin, John Martin and Mike Baird. The fair continues through Sunday.
RecipesBHG

Artisan Sourdough

How to Make Artisan Sourdough Bread at Home | Basics | Better Homes & Gardens. Read the full recipe after the video. In a 4 1/2 to 5-qt. bowl whisk together starter and water until combined. Using a rubber spatula and your hands stir in both flours until the flour is incorporated and no dry bits remain. (This is the autolayse. The dough should not feel too wet or sticky. It's okay if dough is a bit shaggy. You'll be adding more water in the next step.) Cover with a towel and let rest 30 minutes.
RecipesColumbian

Chipotle Chicken Nacho Dip

I feel fall. Maybe you do, too. It’s a teensy bit cooler, the days are a bit shorter, and if you stop long enough to notice you can see a few leaves here and there getting ready to put on a show. Summer is winding down. If you have kids...
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Strawberry Tiramisu Cake

This strawberry tiramisu is definitely one of my favorite strawberry desserts. Rich, fruity, and creamy – simply delicious! And you will need only 30 minutes to prepare it. Easy to make and so refreshing! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:. For the strawberry juice:. 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice.
Recipesvegnews.com

Vegan Summery Picnic Pasta Salad with Italian Vinaigrette

To develop the flavor of this pasta salad from Dreena’s Kind Kitchen even further, make it a day in advance and store in the refrigerator to let the vinaigrette fully flavor the salad. Swap in chopped roasted peppers, grated carrot, corn, grilled vegetables, green peas, or whatever you have on hand in this easily adaptable recipe.
RecipesWHNT-TV

Grandma Lyn’s Spinach Pie recipe

Ashtyn’s Grandma Lyn from Perth, Western Australia shares some insight into some of her grandchildren’s favorite recipes. She talks about spinach pie – a Grandma Lyn favorite. Here’s the recipe if you’re interested:. “This all depends on the size of your dish. I usually use my lasagna dish, 7 or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy