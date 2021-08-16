Brooke returning lettermen

BARNESVILLE — Jim Hoover may be new to being Buckeye Locals’ head football coach, but he’s certainly no stranger to his Panthers’ Week 1 opponent. “As a player in high school, as a coach, I’ve been around Barnesville for quite some time,” Hoover, who on top of being an assistant with the Panthers last year had stints as an assistant at Edison, Union Local and Martins Ferry, said. “The one thing about Barnesville is they always have hard-nosed kids. I’ve been telling our kids that for the last couple of weeks, we’ve got to be ready for it.