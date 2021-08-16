Cancel
Take a First Look at Oscar Isaac's 'Moon Knight' Costume

Cover picture for the articleAnnounced as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four rollout, we now have a first look at Marvel Studios‘ Moon Knight. Arriving on Disney+, the six 40-50 minute episode Moon Knight television miniseries will be centered around Marc Spector played by Oscar Isaac. A former United States Marine afflicted by Dissociative Identity Disorder, Spector becomes Moon Knight after becoming the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. While the main antagonist played by Ethan Hawke is believed to be inspired by cult leader David Koresh.

