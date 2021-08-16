‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Hilariously Says She Gets Outpaced by Daughter with Puzzles in New Photo

Discovery+ Spin-Off ‘Home Town: Ben’s Workshop’ Renewed for 10 Episodes. New York [August 9, 2021] HGTV has picked up 20 episodes of fan favorite series Home Town after it attracted a whopping 32 million viewers during its last season. Starring home renovation experts Erin and Ben Napier, the series will spotlight the couple as they bring new life to outdated homes in Laurel, Mississippi, and navigate their busy family life as parents of two. In addition to airing on HGTV in early 2022, the new season of Home Town also will be available to stream on discovery+. And, following its successful debut on the streaming platform, the exclusive series, Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, has been picked up for a new season of 10 episodes. The series spotlights Ben as he welcomes celebrity guests to his real-life workshop.