Chase Landry has definitely made a name for himself on “Swamp People” as an alligator hunter. How long, though, has he been on the show?. According to an article from Distractify, Chase has been on the show since its third season. Now he’s been influenced a lot by his father, Troy Landry, who has been on The History Channel since day one. “Swamp People” has been showing off the life and times of alligator hunters for 12 seasons.