Swanson homers for third straight game, Braves edge Nats 6-5

Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall both homered and the Atlanta Braves held on late to defeat the Washington Nationals, 5-4. The Nationals struck first against Fried in the third. Luis Garcia led off the inning with a single and then moved up to second on a walk by pitcher Patrick Corbin. Victor Robles tried to move the runners up with a bunt but Austin Riley deflected the ball to Fried on a diving attempt. Fried through to second to nab Corbin for the first out. Fried jumped ahead of Alcides Escobar but couldn’t put him away as he muscled a single to center that scored Garcia to put the Nationals in front 1-0.