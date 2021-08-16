Aug. 16 - Community Foundation DeKalb County celebrates 25 years, awards special grants
AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County celebrated its 25th anniversary with the announcement of two surprise grants totaling $25,000. During an Aug. 12 anniversary celebration in a tent outside the foundation’s office at 700 S. Main St., Tasha Eicher, the foundation board vice president and grant committee chair, revealed that the Judy A. Morrill Center and Hearten House each will receive $12,500.www.fwbusiness.com
Comments / 0