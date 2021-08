BHP Group (JO: BHPJ ) reported stellar results for the year ended 30 June 2021 (FY21) on Tuesday (17 August), with profit jumping 80% YoY, while underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) soared 69% YoY. Profit from operations rose to US$25.9bn (from US$14.4bn in FY20), and net operating cash flow was up 73% YoY, with net debt dropping by 66% YoY to US$4bn. The company announced a record dividend of US$2/share and has now returned US$15bn-plus to shareholders over the past 12 months.