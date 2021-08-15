Cancel
Schenectady, NY

Upwardly Mobile: Kate (Broderick) Kruk

Times Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate (Broderick) Kruk has joined Livingston Energy Group as the Director of Community Engagement. She has been charged with leading the company’s outreach and education initiatives to promote the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in NY State and beyond. Kruk, an EV driver since 2014, has a bachelor’s degree in Education from The College of Saint Rose and has spent many years as an event director and fundraising specialist in the Capital District nonprofit industry. Prior to joining Livingston Energy Group, she was a Process Improvement Architect for GE Global Operations in Schenectady.

