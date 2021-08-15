Ex-Australia star Kefu seriously injured in home invasion
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — World Cup-winning Wallabies forward Toutai Kefu has been seriously injured during what police described as a “brutal and violent” break-in at his home in Brisbane. The 47-year-old Kefu won the 1999 World Cup and played 60 test matches for Australia. He has been head coach of Tonga’s national team since 2016. Kefu and his wife, his son and his daughter received knife wounds during the incident. All four were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Kefu had surgery and is expected to survive. Police have charged a 15-year-old youth with attempted murder. Another teenager is in custody and police are searching for a third youth.keyt.com
