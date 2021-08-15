Cancel
Detmers pitches Halos past Astros 3-1 for 1st big league win

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Reid Detmers pitched six innings of three-hit ball to earn his first major league victory, and the Los Angeles Angels avoided a three-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. David Fletcher and Jo Adell drove in runs with grounders, and Detmers outdueled Lance McCullers Jr. in just his third major league start. Michael Brantley homered for the Astros, and McCullers yielded just two runs while pitching into the sixth inning. Houston’s four-game win streak ended with just its fourth loss in 12 meetings with the Halos this season.

