4-star 2023 CB Presley reacts to Michigan State offer

Oh my goodness, Ohio State named the obvious frontrunner to be the starting quarterback!. For the casual fan, the decision to have CJ Stroud start might seem like a big piece of news, but if you’ve been on Bucknuts for the last six months, you know that this was always going to be the most likely outcome. Stroud has led since last fall, acting as the likely backup in the Playoff and being the defacto leader ever since then.