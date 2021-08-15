Cocaine discovered on woman after she allegedly pushed a police officer

Jersey Shore, Pa. —Officers from the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department approached a woman on her porch after receiving information about a possible drug deal. The woman could be heard saying, “he just got out of the car” as officers left their vehicle, according to the report. Once at the porch, officer Tyler Bierly said they spoke with Danielle Denise Daniels, 44, of Williamsport, who said she was waiting for a person to deliver money for wicker furniture.