Artsline - Beat the Heat with Local Music, Theatre, and Historic Tours!

1. PLUNKY – JAZZ FUSION. Dogwood Dell Amphitheatre, 600 S Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23220. City of Richmond’s Festival of the Arts brings the African rhythms and jazz fusion of popular local saxophonist Plunky Branch to Dogwood Dell. Come out for a night full of Afro-fusion, funk and jazz. Bring a lawn chair, some blankets, and a picnic dinner to enjoy live music and dance. This event is free, family-friendly, and open to the community.vpm.org
