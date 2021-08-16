Cancel
Johnson City, TN

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 16

By Rebecca Henderson
Johnson City Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug. 16, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported several interesting news items, all carrying a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of Aug. 15. “Lieutenant H.M. Roach attempted to commit suicide at the Piedmont hotel (sic) this morning by cutting his throat with a pen knife. He and his ten year old (sic) son registered at the hotel Aug. 5 from Bristol, where it is said his wife and four other children reside. He had been acting strangely for a few days and a guard was put over him. During a temporary absence of the guard this morning Roach asked his little son for a knife, and when he got it he at once began stabbing himself in the right side of his neck, inflicting serious but not dangerous wounds. He would no doubt have succeeded in his rash attempt had it not been for the heroic effort of the little son, who seized the arm of his desperate father and screamed for help. He will recover.”

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

 

