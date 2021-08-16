Cancel
Re: Just saw video of Taliban leaders posing

 6 days ago

In Kabul Presidential Office- seems like that would have been wonderful opportunity for a drone missle.

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Video reportedly shows Taliban execute Afghan police chief

Disturbing footage has emerged of an Afghan police chief being executed by the Taliban — after he surrendered to the militants, according to reports. Former BBC journalist Nasrin Nawa posted the gruesome video which appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, head of the police in Badghis province near Herat. The...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
POTUSWashington Examiner

So, we're just trusting the Taliban not to kill Americans now?

When Joe Biden retreated to Camp David for vacation, national security adviser Jake Sullivan attempted to clean up the president's mess in Afghanistan, where more than 10,000 Americans could be stuck facing the advancing Taliban. Sullivan's strategy for returning our fellow citizens to safety? Taking the Taliban at their word...
MilitaryPosted by
Axios

Thousands of prisoners freed by Taliban could pose threat to U.S.

The Taliban captured Bagram Air Base on Sunday and released thousands of prisoners, including many senior al Qaeda operatives. Why it matters: The prisoners were some of the Taliban's most hardened fighters and could pose a threat not only to Afghan citizens but to American security interests. State of play:...
WorldNew York Post

Wild video shows Taliban fighters lounge in fleeing military leader’s mansion

Gun-toting Taliban fighters were seen on video lounging in the opulent palace of an Afghanistan warlord after taking over Mazar-i-Sharif, one of the country’s last key cities to fall to the rapidly-moving insurgents, according to a report. The surreal scene of the insurrectionists relaxing on gold-plated furniture and admiring possessions...
WorldThe Guardian

Afghanistan: western leaders react to Taliban takeover of Kabul – video

Leaders from the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada have reacted to the news that the Taliban has begun taking control of Kabul after a 20-year mission to Afghanistan led by western countries. UK prime minister Boris Johnsons said, ‘we don't want anybody bilaterally recognising the Taliban’, while New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern said conversations over how the new regime is treated will be for some time in the future. US secretary of state Antony Blinken blamed ‘the inability of Afghan security forces to defend their country’ for the quick takeover while Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said he was ‘heartbroken’ at the news. Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said that fighting for freedom is ‘always worth it whatever the outcome.’
WorldPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: Afghan leaders form council to meet Taliban

The Latest developments on Afghanistan, where a Taliban blitz has taken large swaths of territory just weeks before the final pullout of American and NATO troops:. KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan leaders have created a coordination council to meet with the Taliban and manage the transfer of the power, after the religious militia's lightening offensive swept to the capital, Kabul.
WorldMercury News

The Latest: Taliban leader reported in Kabul for talks

Senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi is said to be in the Afghan capital negotiating with Kabul’s political leadership, including Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country’s negotiating council, and former President Hamid Karzai. That is according to an official familiar with the talks and who spoke on condition of...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia says Taliban does not pose threat to Central Asia - TASS

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russia does not view the Taliban in Afghanistan as a threat to Central Asia, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Monday. The Afghan government collapsed on Sunday as the Taliban entered Kabul virtually unopposed. The...
WorldShropshire Star

Senior Taliban leader ‘in Kabul negotiating with political leaders’

An official said the talks under way in the Afghan capital are aimed at bringing other non-Taliban leaders into the government. Senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi is said to be in Afghanistan’s capital negotiating with Kabul’s political leadership. Those involved in the talks include Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed...
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

Virginia leaders speak on Afghanistan Taliban resurgence

(WDBJ) - Leaders around the Commonwealth reacted Monday to the Taliban’s recoupment of control in Afghanistan that has sent the nation into a frenzy. “Last week I was honored to meet some of the thousands of Afghan citizens and families who have sought refuge at Fort Lee in Virginia. “I’m...

