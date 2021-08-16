Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Editorial: Americans aren't acting like their heroes did

Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday our subject is McAuliffe. Not former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who hopes to be governor again. Instead, our attention turns to a far more consequential McAuliffe — Anthony McAuliffe, an American general during World War II who is famous for his pithy response to the Nazi demand that he surrender his encircled forces.

roanoke.com

Comments / 31

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Allied#Nazis#Germans#French#The 101st Airborne#101st#U S Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
MilitaryNew York Post

How these little-known black female WWII heroes lifted soldiers’ morale

It was 1945, and warehouses in Birmingham, England, were filled with millions of pieces of undelivered mail. As the Allied forces swept across Europe, mail delivery had become difficult, but the lack of care packages and letters from back home was hurting morale. Enter the 6888: The 6888th Central Postal...
PoliticsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

American history should be acknowledged

Ben Shapiro’s column (July 10, “Stop surrendering education to the radical left”) referring to 36% of those age 18-24 and 86% of those over 65 being proud to be an American is misrepresented by blaming a liberal education. Perhaps the real issue at hand is the way our youth learned what the Founders and, most recently, our leaders have done to paint this picture.
Yes Weekly

The meaning of Hitler: Attempting to understand

The self-explanatory documentary feature The Meaning of Hitler offers a contemporary analysis of Sebastian Hoffner’s non-fiction 1978 best-seller The Meaning of Hitler, originally published as Anmerkungen zu Hitler, as proffered by filmmakers Petra Epperlein and Michael Tucker. How can arguably the most loathed and despised human being of the twentieth...
TribTown.com

American history changed by ‘indispensable men’

You can get a sense of the sweep of American politics and history by identifying a few of the indispensable men in our country’s history. There are many, of course, and my list is quite limited. Similar lists of indispensable women could be developed; and they have been, by the late broadcast journalist Cokie Roberts and others.
Congress & Courtsexpressnews.com

Commentary: Remarks an insult to history - and humanity

There are some things that should never be said. Irresponsible and reckless comparisons to the Holocaust are at the top of the list. In recent weeks, however, a rash of mind-numbing Holocaust comments have been uttered by people who should know better. Take Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who compared the Biden administration to Nazi “storm troopers,” saying in a Fox News interview, “What the Biden administration is doing with Facebook and Twitter and Google is the same thing.”
Militarydeltadailynews.com

Biden Admits US Unable To Reach Stranded Americans

With thousands of American citizens and many more Afghans who assisted Americans during the 20-year war stuck throughout the country, the US is telling them to fend for themselves for the time being. U.S. troops do not currently have the capability to help people reach Kabul airport to be evacuated...
U.S. Politicstennesseestar.com

Commentary: Critical Race Theory and the Threat to the American Family

In a CNN interview with Anderson Cooper that aired in June, Barack Obama weighed in on perceived GOP anxieties. Instead of worrying about the economy and climate change, worries he thought appropriate for Republicans, “Lo and behold,” he told Cooper, “the single most important issue to them apparently right now is critical race theory. Who knew that that was the threat to our republic?”
TV & VideosRoger Ebert

The Meaning of Hitler

Your answer to “Why Adolf Hitler, still?” might depend on your overall view of the world, and whether you think humanity is inherently good or inherently bad, and if you consider modern society a scourge upon the earth, or the only thing that can save it. Has the Internet been a great equalizer or an irredeemably flawed cesspool? Does free speech cover hate speech? Have we, as an international collective, been effective enough in educating people about what Hitler did, and about the devastating impact of Nazi Germany’s actions? Or will Hitler linger as a specter of fascination (and even inspiration) for generations to come, even as time takes us further away from the atrocities of World War II?
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Marxist peril threatens America

To know and understand Karl Marx and Freidrich Engels and their infamous 1848 book “The Communist Manifesto,” is to appreciate the enormous evils inflicted on humanity by the likes of Stalin, etc. This destructive ideology has had a profound influence on our republic as well. Various efforts to expose and...
Washington Post

America’s humiliation is more American hubris

As the American military pulled out of Afghanistan, Kabul fell with stunning speed to determined fighters with medieval desires about everything but the accoutrements of war. Taliban fighters with their long beards and long guns drove through the city in pickup trucks and hoisted their flag in victory. Women — fearful of a return to an oppressive society in which they were more property than persons — disappeared into their homes, into secret locations and behind all-encompassing burqas.
MilitaryPosted by
The Atlantic

America’s Lie

Six miles isn’t a great distance, but for one Afghan man and his family, it could be the difference between life and death. Habib, whose full identity I won’t disclose for his own safety, served as a contractor for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. It’s a job that brought him pride, as well as plaudits from the commanders who worked with him. But it also brought him death threats from the Taliban.
Flagler County, FLflaglerlive.com

Afghanistan and American Hubris

In Afghanistan, American hubris – the United States’ capacity for self-delusion and official lying – has struck once again, as it has repeatedly for the last 60 years. This weakness-masquerading-as-strength has repeatedly led the country into failed foreign interventions. The pattern first became clear to me when I learned on Nov. 11, 1963, that the U.S. embassy and intelligence agencies had been directly involved in planning a coup to depose the president of South Vietnam and his brother, leading to their executions.
ReligionSeacoast Online

Azzi: Insist on the right to criticize America

In 1964, Malcolm X, having rejected the Nation of Islam and embraced Sunni Islam, wrote a letter from Saudi Arabia, where he was performing the Fifth Pillar of Islam - the Haj - the annual pilgrimage to Mecca:. "There were tens of thousands of pilgrims, from all over the world....
newportri.com

OPINION/LETTER: Declare National WWII Victory Day

You probably don’t do it when you shop at the mall. You probably don’t do it when you are with friends at the beach. You probably don’t do it when you talk or text on your smartphone. I am referring to the language that you use to communicate. It probably...
Vulture

How Do You Make a Movie About Hitler in 2021?

In the new documentary The Meaning of Hitler, opening this week, Michael Tucker and Petra Epperlein explore the legacy of Nazism and the ways in which it continues to manifest in the present day. Through interviews with historians, authors, and activists, their picture looks at the cult around Hitler, as well as what that period has to say about the darker side of human nature. It’s an interesting journey for the husband-and-wife filmmaking team, who initially burst onto the scene in 2005 with their documentary Gunner Palace, a striking ground-level portrait of a group of American soldiers in Iraq. Over the years, they have followed a variety of stories growing out of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, but their fascinating 2017 film, Karl Marx City, took a more personal focus: It was about Epperlein looking into the history of East Germany and her own family’s experience, including the possibility that her father might have worked for the Stasi, the East German secret police. As they explain, The Meaning of Hitler actually grew partly out of experiences they had while making that film. Indeed, it has unsettling connections with much of their work.
Herald Community Newspapers

Long-delayed honor for WWI heroes Harlem Hellfighters

After more than 100 years, the members of the 369th Infantry Regiment who fought in World War I are finally on track to get the recognition they deserve. Congress passed a bill last week to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the Harlem Hellfighters, a Black regiment of the New York National Guard that had more than 40 members from Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Locust Valley and Oyster Bay.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Could the American public learn the right lessons from Afghanistan?

If you’ve been following the debate about Afghanistan on social media, you’ve probably come across arguments about which of the last four presidents bears the most blame, or whether the catastrophe will hurt President Biden politically for more than a week. None of that really matters, but not because we...

Comments / 31

Community Policy