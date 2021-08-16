Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Doing the best we can

Gettysburg Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a mistake. Not my first. Or my last. I knew I’d regret it, but did it anyway. Funny, isn’t it? The things we do for love. Last year, when the pandemic shut down life as we knew it, we had no idea how long it would last, or what it might require of us. In some ways, we still don’t.

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#P O Box 922
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Northampton, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Daphne Stevens: What we can do

I applaud David Jaffe for pointing out how much we have to lose when we are surrounded by nature in its summer dress with wildlife all around when we leave our downtowns. But I am also struck by the silent early mornings when we should be serenaded by bird songs.
Family Relationshipssixtyandme.com

Rekindling Family Relationships and Friendships, Can We Do It?

Some years ago, when my mother flew alone across Canada to visit with me, I was desperate to find a way to rekindle our former deep emotional connection. Since she had remarried several years earlier, I felt that I had lost some of our precious bond. Her opinions and personality often took a backseat to her new husband’s much stronger presence. I very much wanted to reconnect with her in some meaningful way that did not rehash old wounds or bring up negative connotations. Thus, no “why?” and “when will you…?” conversations.
Religionscttx.com

Across the Preacher’s Desk: Doing What We Can

August 12, 2021 - There is an interesting incident in the life of Jesus recorded in Mark chapter 14. Jesus was the guest of honor in the house of Simon the leper. While having dinner, a woman came with a box of precious ointment and broke the box and poured the ointment on the head of Jesus.
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
SocietyPosted by
Amomama

Clerk Mocked Poor Elderly Woman Who Couldn't Afford to Buy a Dress, Gets Taught a Lesson – Story of the Day

A clothing store salesman was exasperated when an older woman wasted his time trying on a dress and shoes she couldn’t afford. Gets taught a lesson in the end. Garrett had been working at the most important boutique in town for several years. He loved his job and had been promoted to the personal styling area, which meant that his main clients were pretty wealthy.
Petspawtracks.com

How long can you leave a cat alone? Not as long as you think

Your cat might appear fiercely independent, but if you need to be away from home for a while, that doesn’t necessarily mean that your cat can spend long periods alone. Cats can spend hours alone quite happily, but extending that time by days can be stressful and upsetting for your cat, even if he seems to do just fine without you around. If you’re planning a vacation, a work trip, or any other occasion that will keep you out of the home, then it’s also important to plan for your cat’s care and companionship. This can help keep your cat both safe and happy, and it will give you better peace of mind during your time away.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Sister Asked Me to Give My Share of Inheritance to Pay For Her IVF Treatment – Story of the Day

My sister and her husband asked me to give them our entire inheritance to pay for their IVF treatments, but I had a future to think about, and she didn’t like that. My sister Kim came out as bisexual to our parents when she was 17. I was just 11 back then, but Kim brought home her first girlfriend, and our parents didn’t take it well. They kicked her out immediately, and they raised me to hate her.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Chooses a Planet to Spend His Vacation In

One very fine day, God called one of his angels and expressed his desire to go on vacation. The angel was delighted to hear the news and asked God how he could be of help. After discussing the matter with his angel for some time, God realized that he couldn't decide where to go for vacation. Indeed, there were endless options at his disposal, but it was very hard to choose one.
Dover, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

NH Restaurateur to Rude Customers: Talk to Me. Then You Can Leave

A rude customer on Wednesday pushed the owner of a longtime Seacoast restaurant to post a sign telling customers to ask for him if they have a problem with the service. It's been a long summer for the service industry which has been found itself short staffed while trying to take advantage of their busiest season. It's also resulted in some customers yelling at staff because of slow service and mistakes which has everyone on edge.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Little Johnny Gets Frustrated with an Annoying Passenger on the Plane

During the summer vacation, Little Johnny asked his parents if he could visit his grandparents in Chicago. His parents were reluctant at first, but eventually, they agreed. Soon afterward, Little Johnny began packing his stuff. He was excited to see his grandparents after so long and had made epic plans for the summer holidays. His grandmother and grandfather were also delighted to have him.
Americasnsjonline.com

PRAGER: The best thing most Americans can do to make America better

Some think tank or polling organization should ask 1,000 Americans: What is the best thing most Americans can do to make the country better?. Presumably, those most influenced by their schooling and by the media would answer something along the lines of: “fight racism” or “work to reduce inequality.” Whatever the specific answer, most young people — and those older who lean left — would most likely respond by citing some form of activism.
Religionmissioalliance.org

The Church Needs an Exorcism—And What We Can Do About It

I can’t shake the image that the expressions of Christianity in the United States swirling around white evangelicalism and evangelical-adjacent movements are in a state of convulsion. In fact, I’m convinced all the grotesque signs bubbling to the surface—the duplicity, coercion, supremacy, gaslighting, scapegoating, misogyny, and toxicity [takes deep breath]—reveal this ecclesiological thrashing-about could actually be an exorcism. And this is good news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy