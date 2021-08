How do you turn heads with a small SUV? To start, give it a bed. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is, and it's important to get this out of the way first, a mid-size crossover with a pickup bed. I will continue to call it a pickup out of convenience, but only if you promise not to reflexively shout IT'S NOT A TRUCK every time. You remember the Subaru Baja—it's like that, though bigger in every dimension; roughly the size of a Kia Telluride. It's a pretty weird car, but not just for weird cars' sake. It takes the crossover form, gives it a strange twist and turns it into something better.