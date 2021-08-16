Cancel
San Andreas, CA

Inside View with Utica Water & Power’s Joel Metzger on Water, Power, Drought & Jobs

By admin
Pine Tree
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Andreas, CA…Inside View is the long running public affairs program from Calaveras Community Television. In this episode Utica Water & Power Authority General Manager Joel Metzger lets us know on the latest at one of our local water and power companies. Joel talks about not only water and power but also drought issues that may be affecting not only UTICA but also potentially everyone in California. On a personal note Joel also talks about job opportunities that many may not think of as a career path that can provide great paying careers right here at home.

