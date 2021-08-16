Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Devendra Banhart / Noah Georgeson

By Brian Howe
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just recently, the avant-garde composer William Basinski let his Twitter followers know that “some jackass has put up a lame new-age piano track” on Spotify under his name. Note the adjective he chose to distance himself from the imposter: “new age,” a neutral description or an implicit insult, depending on who’s playing and who’s listening. At best, it’s an experimental genre with respected practitioners like Tony Scott and Suzanne Ciani; at worst, it’s ambient music’s foil—a kind of spiritual muzak for yogis and masseuses.

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Salzberg
Person
Devendra Banhart
Person
Tony Scott
Person
Lou Harrison
Person
Noah Georgeson
Person
Suzanne Ciani
Person
Harold Budd
Person
William Basinski
Person
Brian Eno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambient Music#Meditation Music#Art Music#Latin American#Indian#Indigenous American#Venezuelan American#Californian#The Whole Earth Catalog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Rhododendron

A decade ago, Chris d’Eon went looking for the archangel Gabriel in the depths of cyberspace. Having recently returned from a year-long stay at an Indian monastery, he was living in a windowless room in Montreal and working in a call center. The economy was falling apart. Everywhere around him he felt a sense of malaise, a creeping pessimism at odds with Silicon Valley’s utopian promises. It felt clear that God, if He existed, had abandoned us; if His messenger was out there, d’Eon reasoned, he might be lurking somewhere in the chaos of the internet.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Japanese Breakfast Cover Sufjan Stevens’ “Romulus”: Listen

Japanese Breakfast recorded a cover of Sufjan Stevens’ song “Romulus” for SiriusXMU Sessions, as Stereogum points out. The original track appears on Stevens’ 2003 album Greetings From Michigan the Great Lake State. Michelle Zauner’s rendition was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, and features contributions from Gabby’s World and Molly Germer. Hear it below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Don’t Get Comfy / Nowhere

As a proficient double bassist that has appeared on a considerable list of records, Carmen Q. Rothwell knows her instrument inside and out. A skilled player is often recognized for technical virtuosity, but an underappreciated aspect of mastering your instrument is having an intuitive understanding of its strengths. On her debut album as a solo artist, Rothwell forsakes flashiness in favor of letting the bass do what it does best—play a supporting role. Rothwell allows her voice to take the lead, which seems appropriate for a collection of songs where she’s talking through her feelings. Amid struggles of a romance slowly grinding to a standstill and her late father’s protracted battle with cancer, she wrote through her pain and created an eye of tranquility in the center of a storm of emotion. Calling to mind the airy sweetness of Blossom Dearie and the extended techniques of Meredith Monk in equal measure with her distinctive soprano, Rothwell has created something informed by her experience with jazz, but with a strong experimental bent.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Big Thief, Turnstile, Monaleo, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Anjelitu EP

When it comes to rapping, Homeboy Sandman shares much in common with Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do, a martial arts philosophy that sees no way as a way and having no limitations as a limitation. While Sand is a prolific, technically gifted MC, it’s difficult to draw a throughline between his dozens of releases; and after 10 years in the rap game, it’s apparent that it’s a feature, not a bug. Like Lee, his form is no form. Infinitely adaptable and stylistically unpredictable, he’s hard to pin down as an artist but also sometimes tough to follow. Perhaps this is why commercial success—even at a modest, independent level comparable to his contemporary and frequent collaborator Aesop Rock—continues to evade him.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Pitchfork

Phoebe Bridgers Shares New “Kyoto” Remixes: Listen

Phoebe Bridgers has shared three new remixes of her Punisher single “Kyoto.” The track has been reworked by Glitch Gum (who previously covered “Kyoto”), Bartees Strange, and the Marías. Check out the new tracks below. Of his remix, which is basically a cover, Bartees Strange said: “I wanted to find...
Musicjazztimes.com

Alice Coltrane: Kirtan: Turiya Sings (Impulse!)

In the years after her husband John’s 1967 death, Alice Coltrane, newly widowed with four children as she entered her thirties, suffered through a harrowing period of severe weight loss, hallucinations, and self-inflicted wounds that included burns where blackened skin fell off her hands. In her 1977 memoir Monument Eternal, Coltrane refers to this ordeal as tapas, a crucial time of trial, tribulation, and transition designed to cleanse and enhance her spirit. Emerging from it, she embraced the Hindu philosophy of Advaita Vedanta, moved herself and her family to California, and founded the Vedantic Center in 1972. Nearly a decade later, having received revelations to abandon the secular life and become a teacher in the Hindu tradition, she fully focused her music on her spiritual journey, making it available exclusively to her students via cassettes sold at the ashram she had built in 1983. The first of these, Turiya Sings, has Coltrane sing-chanting devotional songs in Sanskrit amid her Wurlitzer organ, synthesizer, strings, and sound effects. It is the most peaceful, soothing album of her career.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me

Xiu Xiu have shared a cover of Angelo Badalamenti’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me track “A Real Indication.” The new cover celebrates the fifth anniversary of the band’s Plays the Music of Twin Peaks. Check out Xiu Xiu’s new song below. Xiu Xiu recorded “A Real Indication” during the...
Musicavantmusicnews.com

“Fire Music: A History of the Free Jazz Revolution” Gets Mixed Review

Pianist Lennie Tristano experimented with free, non-chordal-based improvisation in the early ’50s, but it wasn’t until later in the decade that disruption genuinely arrived via a movement spearheaded by Ornette Coleman, Cecil Taylor, Sun Ra, Albert Ayler, and John Coltrane. The film Fire Music: a history of the free jazz revolution covers that 10-year period, from the late ’50s to the late ’60s. The term “Free Jazz” is a broad umbrella that embraces a variety of styles. To complicate definitional matters, a second term also came into wide use in the ’60s: the “New Thing.” The lines between “Free Jazz” and the “New Thing” were fluid. Examining these diverse stylistic elements offered the documentary an opportunity to explore the diversity of the music. Unfortunately, Fire Music sticks to a single track: we don’t hear about the likes of Grachan Moncur III, Jackie McLean, Bobby Hutcherson, Andrew Hill, and others who were not closely associated with the film’s chosen interviewees. To encompass the full scope of ‘Free Jazz” these and other musicians who were pursuing new directions should have been included.
MusicStereogum

Bartees Strange Remixes Phoebe Bridgers & Illuminati Hotties

Since releasing his debut album Live Forever last year, genre-jumping DC-based Artist To Watch Bartees Strange has covered Samia and Bon Iver and remixed songs by Glass Beach, Homeschool, and Ganser. Dude clearly loves reinterpreting other people’s songs. And now he’s added two more songs to his growing repertoire of remixes.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

30 New Songs Out Today

JAMES BLAKE - "LIFE IS NOT THE SAME" James Blake has shared the second single off his upcoming album Friends That Break Your Heart. "Life Is Not The Same" was co-produced by Take A Daytrip (Sheck Wes, Lil Nas X, Rico Nasty, etc), and like the previous single, it finds James in somber, minimal pop territory.
musicomh.com

Martha Wainwright – Love Will Be Reborn

Martha Wainwright has always been a songwriter who wears her heart on her sleeve – she did after all, famously write a song about her father called Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole. It’s no surprise then that she breaks her five year hiatus as a recording artist with an album that addresses her recent divorce head on.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Gustafsson / McPhee / Håker Flaten / Nilssen-Love: The Thing She Knows...

The Hat Hut and ezz-thetics family of labels is in 2021 just three years shy of its fiftieth anniversary. This is a remarkable, perhaps unique, achievement for an independent company which has concerned itself exclusively with the avant-garde end of jazz and conservatoire music from the get go, and has done so with the highest (for which read costly) production standards.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

A Hole in the Fence

Nothing else Walt McClements has recorded sounds remotely like A Hole in the Fence. The Los Angeles based-accordion player previously spent his career floating around indie circles, playing in groups like Hurray for the Riff Raff and Weyes Blood and heading his own project Lonesome Leash. His pop songwriting is vanilla and earnest, and the focus on accordion as a focal point provides a passing resemblance to Beirut’s early records, but with traces of post-punk skitter and fewer literary ambitions. By contrast, A Hole in the Fence, his first record under his given name, is all shadow and abstraction, full of heaving drones and flickering specks of reedy treble that steadily fluctuate and churn. While the album’s five pieces for electronically processed accordion sound like tentative steps into the unknown by a composer just figuring out his strengths, McClements often channels feelings of genuine wonder into his layers of swirling, overtone-rich chords.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

BA Podcast 68: Andrew Cyrille

Andrew Cyrille is the last man standing from the first wave of free jazz drummers. He and Milford Graves, Sunny Murray, and Rashied Ali really revolutionized jazz rhythm in their playing with Cecil Taylor, Albert Ayler, John Coltrane and other musicians in the early to mid ’60s. Their influence was huge, and each of them brought a different perspective and instantly identifiable style to the music. What I hear when I listen to Andrew Cyrille, whether he’s playing with Cecil Taylor or Anthony Braxton or in any other situation, is an incredible precision and consideration. He really seems to be thinking about every single strike and placing it with unbelievable care, even when he’s playing ridiculously fast.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

“Mood Ring”

In the starry-eyed newsletter Lorde sent announcing Solar Power, her third studio album, the pop star introduced her fans to a new persona: “Her feet are bare at all times. She’s sexy, playful, feral and free. She’s a modern girl in a deadstock bikini…her skin is glowing, her lovers are many. I’m completely obsessed with her, and soon you will be too.” The prose was rapturous, romantic in a way that seemed almost unhinged, to the point that I seriously contemplated whether it had been ghostwritten by Caroline Calloway. Lorde has presented Solar Power as an opportunity to dethaw, a beach soundtrack that reflects her “unending search for the divine”—but something about this framing has felt off. The “Solar Power” music video was so eerily sanitized and optimistic that it seemed like the kind of thing the younger Lorde, a keen critic of societal excesses, would have skewered gleefully.
MusicNPR

New Music Friday: The Top 8 Albums Out On Aug. 20

We open this week's show with Lorde, who became a pop superstar at 16 on the strength of her 2013 hit "Royals." Now, she's released her third album, Solar Power, which finds the 24-year-old New Zealander reflecting on her past as she learns to find peace with herself. Next, we listen to a posthumous album from Philadelphia rapper Chynna, who died last year of a drug overdose at 25. Sturgill Simpson has released three albums in the last 12 months, and the latest is The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita, a thematically ambitious concept album full of traditional Americana sounds. And Wanda Jackson is an 83-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who says that Encore, out today, will be her final album.

Comments / 0

Community Policy