Rise in COVID-19 cases has locals concerned

 6 days ago

(UPDATED 8/19/21) URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – On Thursday, Carle officials told us they are not at capacity, but are feeling the strain of growing COVID-19 cases. Officials with Carle told us Thursday they are nearing capacity and seeing an impact. They said they continue to see hospital numbers rise, mostly in unvaccinated patients.

