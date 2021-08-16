Rise in COVID-19 cases has locals concerned

View more in
Public Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Industry|kxnet.com
KX Plus: Vaccine boosters for the immunocompromised, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in ND, pizza has made it to space
FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for people with weakened immune systems. The FDA says people with organ transplants and weak immune systems can receive a third dose of the Pfizer of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The administration amended emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for the vaccines’ early this morning. They stressed this...
Norfolk, VA|WAVY News 10
‘Just being cautious’: Local businesses stay optimistic as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local businesses say they’re prepared for whatever changes may be on the horizon as COVID-19 case numbers steadily creep back up. Restrictions on indoor dining, including capacity and times to serve alcohol, have been lifted since Memorial Day weekend in the Commonwealth when cases first began to decline.
Alabama State|CBS42.com
Alabama pediatricians share concerns over rise in COVID cases among children
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, more than 6,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 just in the last two weeks. Alabama Children’s Hospital released the number of how many COVID patients they have. As of Friday, they are treating 16 patients for COVID, and less then five are on a ventilator. Pediatricians in the area say they are somewhat surprised by the surge in children. And they fear if vaccination rates continue to be low in Alabama, this could be the beginning of many more positives.
World|Posted byNewsweek
1/3 of Israel's Older Population Has Received COVID-19 Booster Shot as Delta Cases Rise
Over 420,000 Israelis older than 60 have so far received a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.
Stark County, OH|Independent
Plain Local to require masks for elementary students as COVID-19 cases rise in Stark County
PLAIN TWP. – Plain Local Schools will now require masks to be worn inside its elementary and intermediate school buildings. School board President Ambrose Perduk announced during an early Wednesday board meeting that students and employees in grades kindergarten through sixth grade will be required to wear a face covering while indoors.
Public Health|Posted byEatThis
I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta
We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Health|Posted byThe Independent
South Carolina Republican leader who spread coronavirus conspiracy theories dies from Covid
A Republican lawmaker who frequently dismissed the threats posed by the coronavirus has died due to complications from Covid-19. Pressly Stutts, a Republican leader in South Carolina who led a campaign to force out Republican officials who opposed the state party chairman, died from Covid-19 complications. He was 64 years old.
Science|knowridge.com
Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung
COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
marketresearchtelecast.com
Scientists warn that drinking bottled water has a 1,400 times greater impact on the ecosystem than its direct consumption from the tap
During the last years, the consumption of bottled water has increased considerably worldwide, a phenomenon that responds to several situations, such as the lack of access to the vital liquid, the contamination of natural sources, or the belief that it is the best quality than that provided by conventional means.
Science|Posted byWDBO
Severed human feet are washing up on North American beaches
At least 21 severed feet have washed up on beaches in the United States and Canada since 2007. Dr. Karan Raj, who says the detached feet -- most of which were still encased by shoes -- aren’t as big a mystery as one might think. “When a human corpse falls...
Public Health|Posted byCBS News
Study: Fully vaccinated people with "breakthrough" COVID Delta infections carry as much virus as the unvaccinated
A study by University of Oxford scientists has found that people who contract the Delta variant of COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated carry a similar amount of the coronavirus as those who catch the disease and have not been inoculated. The survey of real-world U.K. data indicates that vaccinated people...
Diseases & Treatments|Posted byWashingtonExaminer
Officials investigating whether Moderna vaccine linked to increased risk of heart inflammation
U.S. health officials are examining reports that show a stronger link than previously thought between the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and a condition that causes heart inflammation.
Public Health|chattanoogabystander.com
Dying Covid patients asking for vaccine and refund on Riverbend tokens
As hospital ICUs reach max capacity, mostly with unvaccinated Covid-19 patients, many doctors and nurses are reporting patients are asking if they can get the vaccine and a refund on previously purchased Riverbend tokens that were never spent due to a two year cancellation of the festival, only to be told it’s too late.
Pharmaceuticals|Posted by99.1 WFMK
Fully Vaccinated People Should Be Aware of Delta Variant Symptoms
At least half of all Americans are fully vaccinated as we continue this journey through the coronavirus pandemic. Whether you're vaccinated or not, the Delta variant is the latest strain of COVID-19. It's more contagious and it's certainly important enough to pay close attention to when it comes to safety measures.
Pharmaceuticals|texasbreaking.com
Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
Public Health|Washington Post
Skeptical of coronavirus shots, some patients demand blood transfusions only from the unvaccinated
The nation’s roiling tensions over vaccination against covid-19 have spilled into an unexpected arena: lifesaving blood transfusions. With nearly 60 percent of the eligible U.S. population fully vaccinated, most of the nation’s blood supply is now coming from donors who have been inoculated, experts said. That has led some patients who are skeptical of the shots to demand transfusions from only the unvaccinated, an option blood centers insist is neither medically sound nor operationally feasible.
Public Health|Posted byDeseret News
Doctor who treated over a hundred COVID-19 patients, signed dozens of death certificates has a message for you
It took the COVID-19 death of an unvaccinated close friend to prompt Dr. Dave Grygla to end his 18-month mental health break from social media. But when he came back — even though he posted to his wife’s Facebook page — it was with a vengeance, and a clear message borne of the unnecessary heartache he has witnessed.
Public Health|citizensjournal.us
Second Holocaust? CDC Covid Camps Have No Plans To Allow Healthy People To Leave
(Natural News) There is a very clear pattern beginning to form with the American government’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) agenda. We have seen this pattern before, perhaps most recently with World War II and the infamous concentration camps where the “unclean” were sent to be “sanitized.”. This time around, a scary...
Saint Louis County, MO|KMOV
'There's more kids in the hospital' | Local doctors concerned about surge in pediatric COVID-19 cases
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As the Delta variant continues to cause COVID-19 cases to surge throughout the St. Louis region, health officials are carefully monitoring the precipitous rise in pediatric patients. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 4.3 million children have contracted the novel coronavirus since the...
Urbana, IL|WCIA
Local hospital nears capacity due to rise in COVID-19 cases
(UPDATED 8/19/21) URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – On Thursday, Carle officials told us they are not at capacity, but are feeling the strain of growing COVID-19 cases. Officials with Carle told us Thursday they are nearing capacity and seeing an impact. They said they continue to see hospital numbers rise, mostly in unvaccinated patients.
Comments / 0