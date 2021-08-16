Cancel
Australia's CBA ordered to post notices acknowledging overcharging interest

Aug 16 (Reuters) - A court has ordered Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country’s biggest lender, to publish notices on its website acknowledging its misconduct related to overcharging interest on some accounts, Australia’s corporate watchdog said.

The bank was fined A$7 million ($5.14 million) in April here, after a financial sector inquiry found it had misled customers and overcharged interest by more than A$2.2 million over a three-year period.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said on Monday here the bank had to acknowledge "false or misleading conduct" in a written and audio-visual format within 30 days.

“It sends a strong message that there is significant financial and reputational risk for failing to have the systems in place to prevent overcharging,” ASIC Commissioner Sean Hughes said.

CBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 1.3617 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

