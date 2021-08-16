Cancel
Peter O’Grady’s family has long played an important role in his career as Joy Orbison. His cousin Leighann introduced him to drum’n’bass and UK garage at a young age, while he credits his uncle, jungle legend Ray Keith, with fostering his nascent interest in dance music. On Still Slipping Vol. 1, O’Grady’s first full-length release—arriving more than a decade after his debut 12"—he weaves his family into the fabric of the record. Voice notes from his parents, sister, uncles, cousins, and Aunt Helen transform Still Slipping Vol. 1 into one of the most quietly moving dance music records of the year, while a playful sense of humor keeps O’Grady’s familiar mischievous streak in play.

