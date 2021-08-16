Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

A Great Big Pile of Leaves

By Abby Jones
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For most of their career, A Great Big Pile of Leaves have existed only in fond memory. With their first two albums, 2010’s Have You Seen My Prefrontal Cortex? and 2013’s You’re Always on My Mind, the New England indie rock trio amassed a cult following for their playful songs about classroom banter, carb-heavy meals, and late-night skinny dips. Their disappearance for the better part of the decade only emphasized the wistful nature of those records. Pono, their first album in eight years, picks up right where they left off. An enjoyable if predictable return, AGBPOL’s long-awaited third record sounds less like a sign of progress and more like a grateful nod to the fans who stuck around during the hiatus.

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolescence#Agbpol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Da$h’s “Diabolique” and ANKHLEJOHN’s “Dipset Reunion”: The Ones

New Jersey’s Da$h and D.C.’s ANKHLEJOHN isn’t a pairing that I would have dreamed up, even in my extensive rap collab fantasies. But their joint album Honey Sweeter Than Blood, which is entirely backdropped by the ominous beats of LOOK DAMIEN!, works because their respective dirty East Coast flows suit each other. Despite this chemistry, the project’s solo tracks have been my early favorites. On “Diabolique,” Da$h’s raspy delivery sounds just right over the misty production as he gets off his slickly delivered shit talk, usually with a pop culture reference (“I wear the belt around my body like I’m Triple H.”) Likewise on “Dipset Reunion,” ANKHLEJOHN sounds like he raps with a mean scowl on his face, and his dense verses and fleeting thoughts melt into a beat that’s unusually warm for the tape. Together these tracks make a nice one-two punch.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

A Great Big Pile of Leaves Walk Us Through Their Long-Anticipated Third Album “Pono”

It might take a bit of time to read the band name A Great Big Pile of Leaves without conjuring memories of a very distinct time in pop-punk and emo when all your favorite bands appeared on splits together. In fact, the sounds of Pono—their first album since appearing on an elusive four-way Topshelf tour split alongside Diamond Youth, Prawn, and Field Mouse—only elucidate this nostalgia, with the record’s sounds recalling a more unified vision of whatever wave of emo we’ve decided 2013 existed in.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Perfume Genius Covers “I Will Survive”: Listen

Perfume Genius has shared a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s disco classic “I Will Survive,” which he says he recorded at home for a commercial pitch. Check it out below. Perfume GEnius shared the cover through his newsletter, writing, “I suppose the cover is a little deathbed-y, I was very serious that day, but i like how it turned out. In particular the last moment…. I might stretch that in to something new.”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

All Dogs Go to Heaven EP

Glaive’s youth lends itself to easy characterizations, but it should really be used to place his second EP, all dogs go to heaven, into context. He’s a 16-year-old high schooler from North Carolina, and his real name is Ash Gutierrez. He’s a member of a generation that has spent their formative years perceiving the world through a screen, and he’s a natural musician.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Sweetness EP

On last year’s soul-baring Which Way Is Forward?, Obongjayar brought a light touch to weighty subjects like racism, war, and the desperation of making ends meet. One of the most striking things about that record is how the Nigerian-born, London-based artist, aka Steven Umoh, manages to express such lofty ideas with such graceful economy. He has a poetic ear—“The night had us drinking soap/To wash off the ugly,” he sings on “Frens”—and an angelic voice, husky and sweet.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Don’t Get Comfy / Nowhere

As a proficient double bassist that has appeared on a considerable list of records, Carmen Q. Rothwell knows her instrument inside and out. A skilled player is often recognized for technical virtuosity, but an underappreciated aspect of mastering your instrument is having an intuitive understanding of its strengths. On her debut album as a solo artist, Rothwell forsakes flashiness in favor of letting the bass do what it does best—play a supporting role. Rothwell allows her voice to take the lead, which seems appropriate for a collection of songs where she’s talking through her feelings. Amid struggles of a romance slowly grinding to a standstill and her late father’s protracted battle with cancer, she wrote through her pain and created an eye of tranquility in the center of a storm of emotion. Calling to mind the airy sweetness of Blossom Dearie and the extended techniques of Meredith Monk in equal measure with her distinctive soprano, Rothwell has created something informed by her experience with jazz, but with a strong experimental bent.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

A Hole in the Fence

Nothing else Walt McClements has recorded sounds remotely like A Hole in the Fence. The Los Angeles based-accordion player previously spent his career floating around indie circles, playing in groups like Hurray for the Riff Raff and Weyes Blood and heading his own project Lonesome Leash. His pop songwriting is vanilla and earnest, and the focus on accordion as a focal point provides a passing resemblance to Beirut’s early records, but with traces of post-punk skitter and fewer literary ambitions. By contrast, A Hole in the Fence, his first record under his given name, is all shadow and abstraction, full of heaving drones and flickering specks of reedy treble that steadily fluctuate and churn. While the album’s five pieces for electronically processed accordion sound like tentative steps into the unknown by a composer just figuring out his strengths, McClements often channels feelings of genuine wonder into his layers of swirling, overtone-rich chords.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Dreams Still Inspire

In 2018, as Kanye West helmed G.O.O.D. Music’s infamous Wyoming sessions, he also made time for undersung Chicago rappers E.P. da Hellcat and Olskool Ice-Gre. As Abstract Mindstate, the pair had worked with West on their first and second albums in the early 2000s, but a one-two punch of bad and worse luck derailed the duo’s career. In Wyoming, their fortune improved after one of their old mixtapes helped West overcome writer’s block. In return, he offered to reunite and produce them. Dreams Still Inspire captures the joy and bonhomie of this impromptu reunion, celebrating the pair’s legacy and their wayward path back to rap.
Rock MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Draw Down the Moon

In the early-to-mid-2010s, an earnest, urbane kind of indie rock ruled festival stages, Tumblr, and the pages of NME. Bands like Foals, Two Door Cinema Club, and the Wombats captured the hearts and minds of teens who craved the accessibility of pop but could only accept it when gussied up with skinny jeans, button-downs, and over-enunciated vowels. The sound was poreless, grit-free, and brutally effective: The squeaky-clean riffs and perfectly timed beats of songs like “My Number” or “Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves)” are still etched deep in the millennial psyche.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Pitchfork

Disclosure Share New Song “In My Arms”: Listen

Disclosure have shared a new single called “In My Arms.” The song is the first in a string of new tracks coming from the pair this week, culminating with a song called “Never Enough” on Friday. Listen to “In My Arms” below. The other Disclosure songs coming this week are:...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Japanese Breakfast Cover Sufjan Stevens’ “Romulus”: Listen

Japanese Breakfast recorded a cover of Sufjan Stevens’ song “Romulus” for SiriusXMU Sessions, as Stereogum points out. The original track appears on Stevens’ 2003 album Greetings From Michigan the Great Lake State. Michelle Zauner’s rendition was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, and features contributions from Gabby’s World and Molly Germer. Hear it below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me

Xiu Xiu have shared a cover of Angelo Badalamenti’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me track “A Real Indication.” The new cover celebrates the fifth anniversary of the band’s Plays the Music of Twin Peaks. Check out Xiu Xiu’s new song below. Xiu Xiu recorded “A Real Indication” during the...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Pitchfork

Phoebe Bridgers Shares New “Kyoto” Remixes: Listen

Phoebe Bridgers has shared three new remixes of her Punisher single “Kyoto.” The track has been reworked by Glitch Gum (who previously covered “Kyoto”), Bartees Strange, and the Marías. Check out the new tracks below. Of his remix, which is basically a cover, Bartees Strange said: “I wanted to find...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to P4K, Top5ivee, Big Sad 1900, 5Much, and Slumlord Trill’s “Mainline”: The Ones

Over the last several months, L.A.’s P4K, Top5ivee, and 5Much, have contributed to a handful of the best West Coast posse cuts. The trio’s breakout moment was “STL Caps and Jay Hats,” an introduction to their cold-blooded street politics, and they repeated their success with the Ron-Ron-produced “Baby Stone Gorillas.” Their latest, “Mainline,” makes for an unofficial trilogy of sorts. They team up with like-minded local MCs Big Sad 1900 and Slumlord Trill, and each of the original three bring something distinct to the single: P4K’s punchlines are slick enough to compete with the BlueBucksClan dudes, Top5ivee’s ahead of the beat flow is mesmerizing enough that the smooth production becomes an afterthought, and 5Much’s delivery is playful despite the seriousness of his threats. Watch out for this crew.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Pink Navel’s “DIY TWITTER”: The Ones

Pink Navel takes a collage-like approach to music. They sample their surroundings, spit bars with an out-of-breath vigor, and loop playful, syncopated beats without a second thought. The Maine-based rapper started in Boston’s music scene as a punk rock musician, before transitioning into a lo-fi rapper who takes their influences from poetry. In their single, “DIY TWITTER,” an eclectic gem from their live-recorded album EPIC, Navel invites listeners into a DIY heaven. Jumping into an audio clip of a cheering audience, they confidently state, “I’m black, blackity black, weird as hell too,” before scruffily singing, “​​When I was all around/Traveling with my crew/All I could really think/Was if I had the brew,” over a simple piano melody. It’s a dynamic track that engulfs you deeper into Navel’s world with each listen.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

“Walking at a Downtown Pace”

Parquet Courts’ new single “Walking at a Downtown Pace” opens with A Savage deadpanning, “I’m making plans for the day all of this is through.” It’s a familiar pandemic-era sentiment, and a few breaths later Savage is looking forward to the moment he’ll “return the smile on an unmasked friend.” But the Brooklyn band’s upcoming album Sympathy for Life was already basically in the can when COVID-19 hit. The first widely available single from that record (following June’s physical-only “Plant Life”) offers a breathless escape from the lockdowns we lived in before lockdowns were mandated; they may have been self-imposed, but they were no less socially distanced. Sooner or later, you have to break out, and when you do, the trampled tourists will never know what hit them.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Failure to Fracture: Learning King Crimson's Impossible Song

Failure to Fracture: Learning King Crimson's Impossible Song. Failure to Fracture: Learning King Crimson's Impossible Song. It's as clear a mission statement as might be found anywhere. But musician, guitarist, husband, father, son and high tech professional Anthony Garone has spent more than two decades striving to play a song...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Rhododendron

A decade ago, Chris d’Eon went looking for the archangel Gabriel in the depths of cyberspace. Having recently returned from a year-long stay at an Indian monastery, he was living in a windowless room in Montreal and working in a call center. The economy was falling apart. Everywhere around him he felt a sense of malaise, a creeping pessimism at odds with Silicon Valley’s utopian promises. It felt clear that God, if He existed, had abandoned us; if His messenger was out there, d’Eon reasoned, he might be lurking somewhere in the chaos of the internet.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy