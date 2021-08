Stimulus Check petitions have become viral over time. As the days pass by, the demands for recurring payments increase. Petitions and letters have been hurled at the government. Despite reluctance from the government, the petitions did not lose their momentum. The people continue to support them. Keeping in mind the current covid situation in the country, a new check is indeed needed. There have been two major petitions that have gained particular momentum. The petition introduced by Rep. Ilhan Omar has been backed by several lawmakers. Another online petition has gained vast support from the people. Let us look into the details of both the petitions.