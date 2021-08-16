Cancel
Rockford, IL

Former Guilford High School Coach honored in new exhibit

By Kristin Camiliere
WIFR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Guildford High School Coach is featured in an area museum’s newest exhibit. The Ethnic Heritage Museum in Rockford unveils its African American exhibit which includes honoring the life and career of former track and field coach Lee Marks. Marks began teaching in the Rockford Public School District in 1966 and in 1967 was hired at Guilford as a physical education teacher. Marks coached track and field at the high school for 47 years and received a number of awards.

