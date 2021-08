DRAWING CLASS: Free basic drawing classes being offered for active older adults at the YMCA South Boston /Halifax County will not meet in August. The next class will be Sept. 2 at 11:30 a.m. No membership is required and no experience is necessary. All skill levels are welcomed. Registration is required by calling 434-572-8909. Classes are provided by the Parsons Bruce Art Association and the YMCA South Boston/ Halifax County.