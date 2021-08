The Chicago White Sox will look to continue their recent dominance over the rival Chicago Cubs in interleague action on Sunday Night Baseball. The White Sox (65-46) have won six of their last nine games against the Cubs (52-60), and will be going for the three-game sweep on Sunday. The White Sox have also won four of the last five meetings against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The White Sox have had troubles on the road this season and are 27-26 away from home. The Cubs, meanwhile, are 31-23 at home.