ChoreoLab Dance Intensive

Alternative Synergy Website: https://alternativesynergythecompany.com/. Ladell “Mr Ocean” Thomas Known as "Mr. Ocean," Ladell Thomas is one of the top exponents of the NYC street dance community. He is well known for his body control and animation technique. He brought the art of popping into ASTC as an exceptional alternative which declared the beginning of a new whole perspective towards isolations and waving in the company. Familiar with Dancehall and Hip Hop as well, Ladell's interest in floorwork and contemporary art forms became an essential motivation that got him to upgrade to a 360' dancer. Besides teaching professionally in major dance schools, he is also an actor and improvisational comedian, which adds to his unique style of dancing. Ladell's surprising music selection and his unreal body movement bring the audience to dive into an ocean full of notes, feelings, and intensity. ASTC is proud to have Mr. Thomas driving you on a personal trip to undiscovered parts of your body to finally start a conversation with the most inner part of your soul.