ChoreoLab Dance Intensive

dance.nyc
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelop your unique artistic voice in a dynamic movement journey and performance! ChoreoLab Dance Intensive offers dancers the chance to expand their learning, creativity and unique artistic voice through diverse dance styles. Our week-long program supports dancers in strengthening their motor, technical, cognitive, social and emotional skills in addition to developing their unique movement vocabulary through the use of the Language Of Dance tool (LOD). LOD is a unique tool for exploring, creating and recording dance through the use of symbols. This Intensive is a movement exploration of Ballet, Modern, ChoreoLab, Hip Hop, and African Dance.

#African Dance#Language#Creativity#Choreolab Dance Intensive#Lod
