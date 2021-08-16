NBA Summer League Game 4 wrap: Pelicans 80, Warriors 79 (OT)
Naji Marshall appeared to have scored a game-winning basket, but then he didn’t. But then Trey Murphy did. In a unique ending to Sunday’s game, New Orleans trailed by a point in the waning seconds of overtime when Marshall drove for a layup that was blocked but initially ruled a Golden State goaltending violation. However, that call was overturned upon replay review, but referees ruled that Murphy had put the rebound of Marshall's missed shot in the hoop simultaneous with the goaltend whistle that stopped play. As a result, Murphy was credited with one of the more unusual game-winning buckets you’ll ever see in the sport of basketball, with 1.7 seconds remaining.www.nba.com
