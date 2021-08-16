Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Anthony Lamb elevating his profile with Rockets

By Jonathan Feigen
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS — When other Rockets could not make 3s, which covered roughly from when they got off the bus to when they boarded it at the end of the night, Anthony Lamb could. He could not quite make his run of sharpshooting last and could not make enough of the looks he got off the summer league bench to prevent Sunday’s 89-76 loss to the Magic, dropping the summer Rockets to 2-2. But if it had been forgotten, he showed the skill that will be key to his carving out a spot in the NBA.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tremont Waters
Person
Usman Garuba
Person
Matthew Hurt
Person
Armoni Brooks
Person
Jalen Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top matchups to watch for Jalen Green and the 2021-22 Houston Rockets

With the NBA’s schedule released for the 2021-22 regular season, we know the game dates, times and opponents for all 82 matchups involving the Houston Rockets. Barring an unexpected disruption, it will be the first time since 2018-19 that the Rockets will complete a normal schedule of 82 games, home and away, with fans at full capacity. Both of the last two years were shortened to 72 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and each had significant fan restrictions for a sizable portion of the regular season.
Posted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
Posted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Lakers, Kings Reportedly Close To Buddy Hield Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are nearing a significant deal with the Sacramento Kings that centers around Buddy Hield. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi is reporting that Los Angeles could trade Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell in exchange for Hield. This is only possible because Harrell has accepted his player option for the 2021-22 season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBACBS Sports

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, expected to sign with Hornets for Summer League, per report

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, is expected to sign with the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA's upcoming summer league in Las Vegas, according to Sports Illustrated's Rod Boone. LiAngelo is the middle brother in the Ball family, and thus far, is the least accomplished on the basketball court. While Lonzo and LaMelo were top draft picks, LiAngelo has not yet played in an NBA game.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Reportedly Willing To Play With Patrick Beverley If He Gets Bought Out

Patrick Beverley could be headed to a different city soon. Rumors have surfaced suggesting he could get bought out and free to sign with any other franchise in the NBA. After spending the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, the point guard was traded twice in three days; first to the Memphis Grizzlies and then the Minnesota Timberwolves. He can be a solid addition to the T-Wolves, but rumors about his future haven't stopped, and somehow he could end up in Los Angeles again, just not on the Clippers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins And Moses Moody Could Be Involved In Ben Simmons Trade To Golden State Warriors

It is almost an open secret that the Philadelphia 76ers are actively shopping Ben Simmons, in an attempt to get a good return. Some have talked about Ben Simmons being packaged for a superstar, such as a Bradley Beal or a Damian Lillard. However, draft night came and went, and yet there still has not been a Ben Simmons trade. However, that could change very soon.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons' Friend Accused Him Of Betrayal For Sliding In His Girl's DM

Ben Simmons can't catch a break. After receiving criticism for his shooting woes and his decision not to play in the Summer Olympics with Team Australia, the point guard is now accused of being a bad friend. Actor Michael Blackson recently joined The Ringer's "Frequently Asked Questions" podcast, discussing his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy