More than meets the heart, love has a world on its own, willing to be molded by your perspectives, dreams, desires, and insecurities. In life climbing mountains is what’s done every single day, be it at work, at home, at the grocery shop, it doesn’t matter where you are, because the heart won’t stop beating for a second. Even if you’re relaxed and at peace with your mind, something inside of you keeps on tackling life. And in this plane of non-stop fighting, times will come when insecurities show up, even in a word blurted out on a whim. Whether you’re in love or out of love, there’s only one way to climb the mountain of insecurity.