Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK/USD aims to conqure $30 level

By Richard Adrian
cryptopolitan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of this writing, Chainlink is trading at $27. Chainlink (LINK) relative strength index has been hovering within the neutral zone for the last 3 days indicating no considerable shift in momentum. A long candlestick extended over the 1-hour chart above the 50-day simple moving average before the bears suppressed the uptrend into below the middle Bollinger band. The hope of breaking out of the neutral zone relies on the buyers’ ability to overcome the 200-day simple moving average.

#Price Analysis#Usd#Moving Average#Chainlink
