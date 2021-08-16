Cancel
West Mifflin, PA

Alligator found, unharmed, after days of wandering West Mifflin's streets

By Natasha Lindstrom
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
Police have found the small alligator that’s been spotted roaming the streets of West Mifflin for nearly a week, officials said.

The alligator, which stretches about 3 feet long, could be seen with its mouth duct-taped shut being carried in the arms of a gloved police officer on Saturday in a photo that the department posted to Facebook.

“The West Mifflin Police Department successfully apprehended our neighborhood wandering reptile,” stated the post. “All digits and extremities intact.”

Officials asked for the public’s help in locating the animal on Tuesday, after receiving reports and photos of the alligator being spotted along New England Road, according to West Mifflin police.

West Mifflin’s police chief could not immediately be reached for comment.

