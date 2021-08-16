Letter to the Editor: It starts at the top

Meg Upton’s piece “We are not all ok.” was well thought out. As 40+ years residents here, we immediately recognized the demeanor. We recently got the same treatment at PG&E. We have been paying them at the same address for almost 50 years, but they wanted us to “document” our address. Huh? They finally came to their senses but not without our spending time on our knees. We can only assume that his type of mindless autocrat is supported by upper management.