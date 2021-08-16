Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

India’s Ola can bring cleaner rides to the masses

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z34pU_0bShZxYx00
A woman shields her face from the sun as she rides her scooter in Ahmedabad, India May 20, 2016.

MUMBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ola is charging up India’s electrification push. An affiliate of the SoftBank-backed (9984.T) ride-sharing outfit launched the battery-powered S1 scooter on Sunday. It’s the first model to roll out of its Futurefactory, which the company says will eventually produce 10 million scooters a year – equivalent to 15% of global capacity. Ola Electric wants to make electric cars too.

The bold initiative led by Bhavish Aggarwal has the scale and design savvy to lead disruption. About 15 million two-wheelers were sold in India in the year to March, accounting for some 80% of all vehicles sold domestically. The S1’s high-tech features, including voice-controls and a sensor-based locking system, will appeal to the country’s young population.

Aggressive pricing will speed take up. The basic S1 will cost 99,999 rupees ($1,348), which compares favourably with the small but growing number of rival offerings. After factoring in government subsidies, it could be almost as attractive as the popular, traditional-powered Honda (7267.T) Activa too. Highly taxed retail fuel is another compelling financial reason for Indian commuters to go green . (By Una Galani)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Coupang loses investors on winding path to profit

Juicy Couture owner sees gold in Adidas castoff

Stock Spirits investors eyeing another bid round

Cineworld eyes U.S. meme-stock blockbuster

Surprise bidding war engulfs UK engineer

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

165K+
Followers
195K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bhavish Aggarwal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Softbank#Softbank#Ola Electric#Activa#Indian#Juicy Couture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Adidas
Place
Mumbai
Related
Businessalbuquerquenews.net

India's stock market on fire despite Covid & inflation fears

India's benchmark S&P Bombay Stock Exchange index, Sensex, has more than doubled since last year, with record high gains in August and an equity market capitalization of around $3 trillion. The gains put India's benchmark index at the top of the list of the globe's best performers among primary indexes...
WorldBirmingham Star

Global chip shortage hits Pakistan's automobile industry

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 20 (ANI): A global shortage of semiconductor chips has affected consumers of cars and households in Pakistan, according to industry players. According to them, the lack of availability has also affected prices of chips and delivery times, The Express Tribune reported. South Korea, China and the United...
Indiacepa.org

Friendly Fleets Mass Off India’s Coasts

Europe is building ever-closer ties with India to counter Chinese ambitions, but Modi’s authoritarian behavior could yet damage a promising strategic alliance. Once upon a time, the arrival of foreign fleets off its shores was a sign of the Indian subcontinent’s vulnerability. Now they signal India’s strength. The United States...
TechnologyLight Reading

Can domestic vendors dominate India's 5G market?

Several recent developments have highlighted how Indian vendors are upping the game where developing 5G products is concerned. Factors including the departure of Chinese vendors from the Indian market and the Aatmanirbhar (self-reliance) push by the government are spurring the growth of India's domestic vendor ecosystem. Added to this, new...
EconomyBirmingham Star

Global automobile market is revived

Seoul [South Korea], August 20 (ANI/Global Economic): Korean automobile companies have sold 2,297,000 units in the global market in the first half of this year, closing to the level of 2,303,000 units sold in the first half of 2019. In particular, global market share increased by 0.6 per cent p from 7.4 per cent in in the first half of 2019 to 8.0in the first half of this year.
Video GamesIGN

Bought a PS5 in India Without a Warranty Card? Here’s How Sony Can Help

With the PS5 dominating sales charts in India, it's obvious that more gamers have got their hands on Sony's latest console than anticipated. And along the way, several IGN India readers across the country reached out stating that their official PS5 purchase from Sony authorised sellers like ShopAtSC, Flipkart, and Amazon have shipped without a warranty card. In these instances, buyers can reach out to Sony for assistance. Here's what a spokesperson for Sony told us via email:
Small BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Bringing AI to the masses

It used to belong to top-tier research universities, big banks, and pioneers in the tech field – and James Cameron of course. In just a few short years, however, AI has accelerated beyond exclusive rights. Now, the technology fits into the palm of your hand and can be seen and interacted with every day.
BicyclesCNET

Ola S1 is a 70-plus mph electric scooter that's priced like a bicycle

Despite what a lot of hardcore motorcycle enthusiasts might tell you, scooters are cool. I mean, everyone loves a Vespa, right? So, what if you want a scooter that's also an EV? Piaggio has you covered there too, with the Vespa Elettrica, but the issue is that, at around $7,500, it's kind of expensive -- but maybe there's another option.
Telegraph

Chaos as Kabul airport closes after fatal crush at the barricades

Kabul airport was shut down on Saturday and US citizens were urged not to head there in their attempt to flee Afghanistan, as the situation in the country degenerated further. The US State Department announced it was closing the airport for at least 48 hours to concentrate on processing the hundreds already inside.
IndustryTravelPulse

Some Airlines Starting to Ban Fabric Face Masks

Now that the face mask mandate has been extended through January of 2022 by the federal government, a new wrinkle. It’s no longer a question of wearing a face mask on some airlines, but the right face mask. Turns out, some airlines are banning fabric face masks. Finnair became the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy