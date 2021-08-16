Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 858 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles west of Hilltop to near Cutter to 7 miles south of San Carlos, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Globe, San Carlos, Miami, Cutter, Central Heights-Midland City, Claypool and Hilltop. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 245 and 297. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 271. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 158 and 170. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH