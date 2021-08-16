Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 20:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL GRAHAM AND EASTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 857 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of San Carlos, or 23 miles east of Globe, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include San Carlos Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
