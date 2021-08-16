Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Graham County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 20:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL GRAHAM AND EASTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 857 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of San Carlos, or 23 miles east of Globe, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include San Carlos Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Graham County, AZ
City
San Carlos, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Extreme Weather#Eastern Pinal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Henri heads toward the Northeast

Winds increasing along coast as Henri nears, warnings changed. Winds are increasing along the southern New England and eastern Long Island coasts this morning as Tropical Storm Henri begins significantly impacting the region. Wind gusts of 50 and 55 mph were observed last hour on Block Island and Narragansett, Rhode...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from Biden's week of chaos in Afghanistan

President Biden sustained a barrage of criticism this week over the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal and collapse of the country’s government. The Biden administration is now scrambling to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies, under enormous pressure from congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy