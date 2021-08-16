Cancel
Chinese steel futures fall on subdued economic data

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures declined on Monday, with rebar leading the declines after falling to a more than 10-day low, as slower-than-expected growth in industrial output and cooling construction activities in the country weighed on prices.

China’s industrial production rose 6.4% in July from the same month a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, failing market expectation of 7.8% growth and slowed from a jump of 8.3% in June.

The country’s property investment also grew at a slower pace in January-July from the first half of the year, while new construction starts dipped 0.9% in the first seven months of 2021 from the same slot a year earlier, according to official data.

The most-active steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for January 2022 delivery, dropped as much as 2.8% to 5,290 yuan ($816.67) per tonne, the lowest since August 4. The contract faltered 1.8% to 5,344 yuan as of 0330 GMT.

Hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, edged down 0.4% to 5,725 yuan a tonne.

Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse slipped 0.8% to 18,175 yuan per tonne.

China’s crude steel output had declined for two straight months and stood at 86.79 million tonnes in July as Beijing reinforced production controls, data from the statistics bureau showed.

Prices for steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained in morning trade.

Benchmark iron ore futures rose 1.8% to 847 yuan per tonne.

Coking coal futures increased 1.0% to 2,221 yuan a tonne.

Coke futures on the Dalian exchange were up 1.3% to 2,922 yuan per tonne.

