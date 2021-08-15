'Couldn't be more excited': Michelle Branch announces she’s pregnant months after miscarriage

Michelle Branch married Patrick Carney in New Orleans on April 20, 2019. Katch Silva, AP

Michelle Branch knows she's pregnant when… she's got a craving for scones.

The 38-year-old singer/songwriter revealed Sunday on Instagram that she and her husband, drummer for The Black Keys, Patrick Carney are expecting their second child together.

"You know you're pregnant when…" Branch captioned her social media post. "Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself. @officerpatrickcarney was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream."

Branch wrote she "couldn't be more excited" to "announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!" but added she's also nervous.

"Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!" she continued, referring to a miscarriage she experienced in December.

At the time, Branch shared on social media a recap of her 2020 , writing: "Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain’t done yet.' December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage."

But she ended her caption on an optimistic note. "These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP’s. I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone xx."

Many took to the Instagram comments Sunday to celebrate Branch and give their congratulations.

Actress Juliette Lewis wrote: "AaaaaaHHH SO HAPPY for you&your beautiful growing family."

Author Dorie Greenspan commented: "What wonderful news for you @officialpatrickcarney Owen and Rhys! I'm so happy for all of you."

Food blogger and columnist Teri Tuner gushed: "i'm so delighted for u. so much love and i don't know anyone who delights more in being a father than @officialpatrickcarney, he's a show off in the best way. this is wonderful .. i'm the third of three so #thethirdisthebest."

Branch and Carney, married in April 2019 at Marigny Opera House in New Orleans after becoming engaged in 2017. The couple met in 2015 at a Grammy Awards party in Los Angeles.

The couple share son, Rhys, 2. Branch is also mother to Owen, 16, whom she shares with her ex-husband, bassist Teddy Landau.

Carney was previously married to Emily Ward and Denise Grollmus.

More: Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys are married! See the photo

Contributing: Kim Willis

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Couldn't be more excited': Michelle Branch announces she’s pregnant months after miscarriage