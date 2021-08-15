Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

'Couldn't be more excited': Michelle Branch announces she’s pregnant months after miscarriage

By Pamela Avila, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOl3I_0bShZaVU00
Michelle Branch married Patrick Carney in New Orleans on April 20, 2019. Katch Silva, AP

Michelle Branch knows she's pregnant when… she's got a craving for scones.

The 38-year-old singer/songwriter revealed Sunday on Instagram that she and her husband, drummer for The Black Keys, Patrick Carney are expecting their second child together.

"You know you're pregnant when…" Branch captioned her social media post. "Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself. @officerpatrickcarney was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream."

Branch wrote she "couldn't be more excited" to "announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!" but added she's also nervous.

"Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!" she continued, referring to a miscarriage she experienced in December.

At the time, Branch shared on social media a recap of her 2020 , writing: "Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain’t done yet.' December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage."

But she ended her caption on an optimistic note. "These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP’s. I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone xx."

Many took to the Instagram comments Sunday to celebrate Branch and give their congratulations.

Actress Juliette Lewis wrote: "AaaaaaHHH SO HAPPY for you&your beautiful growing family."

Author Dorie Greenspan commented: "What wonderful news for you @officialpatrickcarney Owen and Rhys! I'm so happy for all of you."

Food blogger and columnist Teri Tuner gushed: "i'm so delighted for u. so much love and i don't know anyone who delights more in being a father than @officialpatrickcarney, he's a show off in the best way. this is wonderful .. i'm the third of three so #thethirdisthebest."

Branch and Carney, married in April 2019 at Marigny Opera House in New Orleans after becoming engaged in 2017. The couple met in 2015 at a Grammy Awards party in Los Angeles.

The couple share son, Rhys, 2. Branch is also mother to Owen, 16, whom she shares with her ex-husband, bassist Teddy Landau.

Carney was previously married to Emily Ward and Denise Grollmus.

More: Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys are married! See the photo

Contributing: Kim Willis

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Couldn't be more excited': Michelle Branch announces she’s pregnant months after miscarriage

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

222K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Carney
Person
Michelle Branch
Person
Juliette Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miscarriage#Grammy Awards#Ap#Mvp#Officialpatrickcarney#Marigny Opera House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
People

Meghan McCain Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Liberty, 10 Months: 'Best Thing in the World'

Meghan McCain is enjoying playtime with her baby girl!. The View co-host, 36, posted a sweet new photo of daughter Liberty Sage, 10 months, on Instagram Thursday, showing the child happily smiling in a swing wearing a white hat on her head. McCain, who shares her first baby with husband Ben Domenech, wrote alongside the snapshot, "My Liberty bell. Best thing in the world.🗽🔔♥️"
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Bindi Irwin Pregnant With Baby Boy Months After Giving Birth To Daughter?

Bindi Irwin And Chandler Powell Expecting Baby Boy?. This week, New Idea reports Bindi Irwin pregnant again after giving birth to her daughter, Grace Warrior, only five months ago. The magazine boasts “exclusive photos” showing Irwin cradling her stomach, leading its insiders to believe the 23-year-old conservationist is expecting a sibling for Grace. The outlet asserts both Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, are hoping it will be a boy.
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

COREY TAYLOR Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'I'm Very, Very Sick'

Corey Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated. As a result of his diagnosis, the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman will be unable to appear at the Astronomicon eclectic pop culture convention in Ann Arbor, Michigan this weekend. Taylor shared the news of his COVID-19 infection in a...
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
Musicwnypapers.com

Michelle Branch announces 'The Spirit Room - 20th Anniversary Livestream'

A special performance of her acclaimed debut album, presented by Moment House, on Sept. 10. √ New 20th anniversary edition of ‘You Get Me’ out today; listen HERE. Michelle Branch has announced “The Spirit Room – 20th Anniversary Livestream,” a one-night-only performance in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her acclaimed debut album “The Spirit Room.” Presented by digital live platform Moment House on Sept. 10 (9 p.m. ET), the event will see the multi-Platinum artist perform the record in its entirety in an intimate solo acoustic setting. Fans will have the ability to purchase limited-edition merchandise, virtual meet-and-greets and an exclusive Q&A session with Branch on the night of the livestream, making for a truly interactive experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy